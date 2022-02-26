$!Kervin Arriaga debuts in the MLS leaving good feelings in Minnesota's draw: he finished off the crossbar

2022-02-26

This Saturday, the Honduran footballer Kervin Arriaga debuted in the mls with the minnesota united who tied 1-1 at the home of philadelphia united at the 2022 season opener.

The ‘little missile‘ started the match as a starter, despite the fact that he joined the team just two weeks ago; the exmarathon responded to the opportunity given by the English coach Adrian Heath, being key in the midfield and leaving good feelings.

Uncovered the salary of Honduran soccer players in the MLS

The Minnesota took the lead from the 23rd minute thanks to a goal from the Finnish midfielder robin lod. The locals managed to tie the match in the 35th minute through the Jamaican Cory Burke.