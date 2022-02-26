$!Kervin Arriaga debuts in the MLS leaving good feelings in Minnesota's draw: he finished off the crossbar

2022-02-26
This Saturday, the Honduran footballer Kervin Arriaga debuted in the mls with the minnesota united who tied 1-1 at the home of philadelphia united at the 2022 season opener.
The ‘little missile‘ started the match as a starter, despite the fact that he joined the team just two weeks ago; the exmarathon responded to the opportunity given by the English coach Adrian Heath, being key in the midfield and leaving good feelings.
The Minnesota took the lead from the 23rd minute thanks to a goal from the Finnish midfielder robin lod. The locals managed to tie the match in the 35th minute through the Jamaican Cory Burke.
Kervin Arriagaminutes before the end of the first half, he executed a free kick near the edge of the area that ended up hitting the crossbar defended by the Jamaican international andre blake.
Wearing the number ’33’ on his back, Arriaga received an individual score of 7.5/10 granted by the statistics platform football.
Kervin made 29 passes out of 32 attempted (91%), made 56 touches on the ball, blocked one shot, completed two dribbles, lost two possessions, won three of five aerial games, made eight recoveries (7/15 ground duels) and made seven clearances . In addition, he committed two fouls and caused one.
The 24-year-old player from Buenos Aires completed the entire match on the court, while his compatriot Joseph Rosales did not see action from the bench.
The next meeting of minnesota united will be the following Saturday at home against Nashville. The game is scheduled to start at 5:00 pm in Honduras.
Confirmed lineups
Philadelphia Union:Blake; Elliott, Mbaizo, Wagner, Glesnes; Bedoya, Martinez, Flach, Gazdag; Burke and Carranza.
Minnesota: Miller; Dibassy, Boxall, Kallman, Fisher ; Hotson, Kervin Arriaga, Robin Lod, Emanuel Reynoso, Fragapane; Louis Yellow.