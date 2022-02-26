Kervin Arriaga made his debut with Minnesota United in the MLS and came close to scoring a great goal

Philadelphia, United States.

Honduran midfielder Kervin Arriaga made his debut this Saturday with Minnesota United, who drew (1-1) on their visit to Philadelphia Union in the opening game of the new season of the United States Major League Soccer (MLS). Arriaga started in the Subaru Park stadium in Philadelphia, played the 90 minutes and was the protagonist as he was very close to signing a great goal with a shot at the post. His compatriot Joseph Rosales remained on the bench.

It was the team of the catracho player who scored the first goal of the campaign in the American league through the Finn Robin Lod in the 23rd minute after connecting a center with his left foot.

The locals equalized the game in the 35th minute with a header from Jamaican Cory Burke after a ball from the right. Kervin Arriaga positioned himself in the center of the field, the player fully followed what his coach, the Englishman Adrian Heath, asked of him, and almost made his debut with a great goal.

Before leaving for halftime, the catracho footballer took responsibility for taking a free kick, the ball went over the barrier and crashed horizontally, drowning out Arriaga’s goal cry, who lamented putting his hands to his head. Arriaga left good feelings. Completed 29 of 32 passes attempted (91%), made 56 touches on the ball, blocked one spike, completed two dribbles, lost two possessions, won three of five aerial games, made eight recoveries (7/15 ground duels) and made seven clearances . He also committed two fouls and received one.