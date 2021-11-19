Kessie, advanced Psg! Milan opens to the sale in January, the details

A sensational indiscretion comes from France. Franck Kessie would be looking to sell his house in Milan. Intense dialogue with PSG

The future of Franck Kessie. By now, for many sources, the fate of the Ivorian is very far from staying in the Milan. With the contract expiring in 2022, goodbye is almost certain. Unbridgeable distance between Milan and the player’s entourage.

Franck is currently making money 2.2 million euros in the Rossoneri, and Maldini And Massara, in order to renew his contract, they went so far as to offer little more 6 million euros. An economic sacrifice not just, considering the salary ceiling of the company, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic the only exception (7 million euros per year).

George Atangana, Kessie’s first manager, doesn’t want to feel like coming to terms. Come on 7 million of initial request has reached almost 9 million euros. A truly disproportionate figure for a player who has shown himself brilliantly only in the last season.

Now, the situation appears critical and from France news arrives that have the absurd. The well-known transalpine journalist Saints Aouna told a FootMercato that theex Atalanta is looking to sell his house to as soon as possible Milan, aware of leaving the Lombard capital soon. A news that leaves you speechless, especially if we think of the statements of the Ivorian alla Journal at the beginning of the season.

What future for Kessie? Santi Aouna tells of a fundamental indiscretion.

Kessie at PSG, several meetings with agents

The same source confirms, according to his information, that George Atangana has already had several dialogues with the Paris Saint Germain. Particularly, Leonardo he would inquire with the manager about Franck Kessie’s financial and sporting needs. In short, PSG seems to be the club that has the highest chance of winning the AC Milan midfielder.

The question that arises is: when will Kessie leave Milan? Hard to think that Maldini and Massara commit the same mistakes they made with Donnarumma And Calhanoglu, and without a renewal agreement it is easy to think that the Milanese management will unload the Ivorian already in the transfer market January. At least the consolation of earning money on a promise never kept!

The scenarios are among the most negative, that’s for sure. And if the player should ever insist on staying with the Rossoneri for the entire season – and then leave on a free transfer – it will be, or should be, the responsibility of the club to take the necessary measures.