Kessie attacking midfielder, only Giroud is leading the way. Tomori question mark

Tomorrow it will be derby. And it will be a decisive derby. Stefano Pioli and the whole world of Milan are perfectly aware of this: on the renewed San Siro lawn, the best possible line-up, chosen through the criteria of technical-tactical value and physical-athletic condition, will only be able to get off the ground.





The choices in detail

In goal there will, of course, be Mike Maignan. Defense at 4 with Calabria right and Theo Hernandez to the left, Kalulu And Romagnoli central; question mark – and minimal chances – for Tomori: as confirmed in the press conference, the English is available, but Pioli will evaluate the playing time to see if he can already play as a starter (possibly instead of Kalulu) or if it would be preferable to leave him on the bench.





In the middle of the field they will act Tonali And Bennacerwith Kessie who, contrary to usual, will act in the position of central attacking midfielder; on its sides there will be Rafael Leao left and Saelemaekers To the right. Peak Giroud, considering the injuries and consequent unavailability of Ibrahimovic and Rebic; first call, moreover, for the 18-year-old striker Lazetic.





THE LIKELY FORMATIONS





INTER (3-5-2): Handanovic; Skriniar, de Vrij, Batons; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Dzeko, Lautaro Martinez.



Trainer: Inzaghi.





AC MILAN (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Calabria, Kalulu, Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez; Tonali, Bennacer; Saelemaekers, Kessie, Leao; Giroud.



Trainer: Pegs.