Kessie immediately at Tottenham, also confirms Sky Sports: the details

Confirmations arrive from England on the possible passage of the Ivorian to the Spurs already in this market session.

It is an apparent calm that reigns in this winter transfer market for Milan. The feeling is that in these ten days before the end of the winter session something could happen at any moment.

The Rossoneri team also demonstrated in the last match against Spezia that they need a defense: the emergency in that department is too big for Stefano Pioli. With a reinforcement behind them, things could then also remain as they are at present, but obviously only in case there were no important starts. Departures that do not seem to be on the horizon but which are however not to be excluded.

In fact, from England there are rumors of a Premier League club strongly interested in a top player of Milan already for the month of January. We are talking about the will of the Tottenham to bring to London Franck Kessie. The news reported by Sky UK is circulating in these hours.

With Dombele at the Psg Conte he wants the Ivorian

Everything would arise from the raid of Paris Saint Germain on Tanguy Ndombele. The French midfielder of Congolese origins is not considered central to Antonio Conte’s plans and could therefore return to Ligue 1. According to what was reported by The Athletic, Leonardo would be trying to convince the Spurs to accept a loan with the right of redemption. The club would not like the formula but the player’s will could make a difference.

That’s why the English threw themselves headlong into the Rossoneri. Sky UK says the club has already had talks with the Ivorian’s prosecutors to favor a move to the Premier League on a free transfer next summer, since his contract expires on 20 June. Conte is a great admirer of the 25-year-old, who among other things scored today with his national team in the African Cup of Nations.

Tottenham is unleashed in these hours: the management is in fact initiating contacts with Wolverhampton for an attacking winger, Adama Traore. Conte’s team is carrying out an extraordinary rise in the league and the Italian coach has asked for reinforcements right away to continue climbing in the Premier League, since the Spurs are now out of Europe-