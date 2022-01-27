Kessie injuries, rib trauma. Ibrahimovic, excluding injuries

Updates on the physical conditions of Kessie and Ibrahimovic arrive, both struggling with injuries.

For Milan, the 2021/2022 vintage is proving to be very unfortunate in terms of injuries, given that so many have happened. There is Simon Kjaer who has already finished the season well in advance due to a serious injury and Fikayo Tomori also ended up KO, who perhaps will return for the derby or shortly after.

Two other players have recently been added to the injury list. Before Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who got hurt during Milan-Juventus, and then Franck Kessie. The latter was injured today during the African Cup match between Ivory Coast and Egypt.

According to what is collected by MilanLive.it, for Kessie Milan doctors have already contacted the Ivory Coast health staff. He reported a rib trauma to be evaluated on return with exams.

Chapter Ibrahimovic: Injuries were excluded. Confirmed inflammation of the right achilles tendon.

Will Kessie and Ibra be there for Inter-Milan?

Stefano Pioli hopes to have them regularly available Ibrahimovic And Kessie for the scheduled derby Saturday 5th February at 18:00. Today it is difficult to make predictions, we have to wait a few days to better understand the evolution of the physical conditions of the two players.

Certainly the Rossoneri team did not want these other injuries, since they are other players who would be starters. Bad luck does not stop raging with the Milan, which in any case with theInter he will be called to win to keep the hopes of winning the Scudetto alive. In the first leg it was a draw, this time in a San Siro that should return to 50% of the capacity it is important to score 3 points.

If Kessie and Ibrahimovic do not make it or are not in the best of condition, Pioli will probably throw from the first minute. Ismael Bennacer alongside Sandro Tonali e Olivier Giroud as a first tip. In the latter position, attention also to the candidacy of Ante Rebic, who as a central striker has been able to juggle well this season before getting injured.