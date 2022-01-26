Kessie knocks out, Bailly gets it wrong and Salah decides

Africa Cup, Ivory Coast and Egypt compete for the qualification to the quarter-finals in the big match in Douala

It is the most anticipated match of the second round of the African Cup of Nations the one between Ivory Coast and Egypt, two of the main favorites of the current edition in Cameroon.

Despite the precarious conditions of the ground, the game is still being played in Douala where the Elephants have already played the three games of the group. It is the Egypt of Salah to create the first scoring chances at the start of the game. At 16 ‘, Marmoush hits the crossbar with a great shot from distance. After three minutes, the Liverpool star also entered the game with a dangerous shot rejected by Sangaré over the crossbar.

On the action resulting from the next corner kick, the Kessie’s grimace of pain touching her side. The Rossoneri midfielder tries to stay on the pitch before lifting Bianca and leaving the game with an ice pack on the painful area. In the second part of the first half, even the Ivory Coast becomes dangerous with the turn of Ibrahim Sangare and the Haller shot, both rejected by El Shenawi. At half-time, it is 0-0 in Douala.

The second half and extra time

In the second half, even in a situation of substantial equilibrium, it is Egypt that touches most of the advantage. At 51 ‘, Sulaya, prompted by an assist from Salah shoots very high on the crossbar. Two minutes later, however, Sangare is providential on the cross by Elneny deflected from Deli with a trajectory that became treacherous. At 69 ′, the only acute of Haller in the match. Ajax’s Ivorian striker hits a close-range header e El Shenawi performs a feat before leaving the field due to injury. Of Trezeguet, the last big chance for Egypt in regulation time with a diagonal shot from a tight angle that ends just outside.

Tired and conditioned by a really difficult terrain, the two teams start the first overtime at a slow pace. At 103 ‘, the Sangare broadside from the distance directed to the intersection and rejected with a valuable dive from Gabaski, who took over from El Shenawi. At 119 ‘, Trezeguet has the ball for the victory but kicks centrally near the penalty spot.

We go to penalties. The only mistake is Bailly’s. The Manchester United defender, also followed by Milan, condemns the Ivory Coast to elimination. Di Salah, the fifth and decisive penalty that sends Egypt to the quarterfinals against Morocco. It ends 5-4. For the Ivory Coast another big disappointment after the elimination from the playoffs to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.