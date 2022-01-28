Kessie, Milan renewal impossible. Inter sat down at the table: battle with Juve

The Nerazzurri club has tested the waters but has not formulated, for now, an offer: there is room for a great blow

They have renamed it “battle of Spring”. And they don’t refer to the one for the Scudetto. But to the rivalry between InterAnd Juventus on the road leading to Franck Kessie. Already him. The Ivorian, who has not yet renewed with Milan, has ended up in the crosshairs of the two rivals. The Gazzetta dello Sporthe explains that the contract extension has become an ‘now impossible’ issue. For this Marotta would have informed. But there is not only the Nerazzurri club on the player: there is the Juventus management, but also Conte’s Tottenham would have tested the ground with the footballer’s agents. But getting negative feedback.

“The player’s name is clearly written in the notebook of Marotta and also on that of Arrivabene. There has been a long time in that of Inter, which two years ago were very close to exchanging him with Vecino. He will leave Inter for free at the end of the year, Kessie could virtually take his place. Is that of Vidal, above all. It is right to specify this, especially for an economic question“, explains La Gazzetta dello Sport.

If so far the yes to Milan’s proposal of six and a half million has not arrived, the player may want to change the air and expect more in terms of engagement. Inter have thought about it, in the wake of Calhanoglu, he knows that the claim is high. For this reason, the Nerazzurri have made inquiries but have not made an offer. And it seems that the Turk also gave his ex-partner some advice on the other side of Milan.

There Juve, taking Vlahovic, he sent a signal to Serie A and in a short time other transfer market operations were unlocked. The Juventus club will have to hire a midfielder for next season and Kessie’s profile cannot be ruled out. Allegri likes him and the club has decided not to exceed 7 million in his wages. With that amount, he would still be able to surpass the 6.5 million offer made by the Rossoneri. 7.3 are the millions that Dybala perceives at Juventus and his farewell (the Argentine remains in the Nerazzurri’s sights) could make room for the Ivorian, emphasizes the rosy. But this is how his article dedicated to the AC Milan player concludes: “But today the news is different: Inter have sat down at the table for Kessie. The Nerazzurri have opened the menu and are choosing: the appetite is there, the space for a great shot as well. After all, there are 50 days to spring, not too many even for Kessie“.

