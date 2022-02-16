Kessie, the moment of truth is approaching: Milan’s plans to replace him | First page

AC Milan and Franck Kessié, a marriage destined to end. The whistles of San Siro, repeated on the occasion of the match against Sampdoria, actually confirmed the early break between the Rossoneri fans and the Ivorian midfielder, despite the clear defense of Pioli which reaffirmed the importance of the player in the final of the season. awaits the Devil. A long parting, with the moment of truth that is approaching because, as we told you in recent days on Calciomercato.com, within a month the former Atalanta will decide which team will be his nextamong the attempts ofInter and the feeling with the Barcelona. A few weeks to reveal Kessié’s future, but Milan’s? From this point of view, too, there is no lack of information on what the Rossoneri’s plans will be.

GOAL NUMBER ONE – Well known, for example, who is the number one target to take Kessié’s place: Renato Sanches. Already in January Maldini and Massara tried everything to try to anticipate the arrival in January, also thanks to the possible transfer of Kessié to Tottenham (refused by the player) and the eventual farewell of Castillejo, but they had no luck. The speech is destined to recur in the summer, when Milan will try to close a double transaction with Lille that could also bring Sven Botman to Italy: a potentially 50-60 million euro deal, an important investment that confirms Maldini and Massara’s belief in the qualities of the Portuguese international. And with Renato Sanches there could also be news on the module, if we consider that the best in his career was given by the midfielder.

OTHER MANEUVERS – In this sense, the other maneuvers that the Rossoneri are preparing for next summer should also be read, because two other arrivals are already certain. Yacine Adli will arrive in Milan after the last six months with Bordeaux and it is considered the right graft to give technical quality to the median. To him it is Tommaso Pobega is also destined to be added who, net of the nose surgery he was recently forced to, is experiencing a high-level season with Juric’s Turin that has relaunched him: now he is a full-fledged resource for the Rossoneri and his market value has grown considerably, without really essential offers he will be confirmed to play his cards at San Siro. Two reinforcements already outlined and one identified, but the moves of the Devil do not end here, who also thinks about two other aspects, from the reflections on Tiémoué Bakayokoprobably the only discordant note in midfield this season, to the possibility of placing a future shot: in this sense, just think of the negotiation conducted in the summer for Warren Bondoclass 2003 of Nancy which may be back in fashion in the coming weeks. Kessie decides the future, Milan redesigns its midfield which will revolve more and more around Sandro Tonali And Ismael Bennacerthe latter is very close to the renewal of the contract.

@ Albri_Fede90