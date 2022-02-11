Kessié, there is the deadline on his final decision!

Franck’s future Kessie it seems further and further away from the Milan. The hopes of a renewal a few months after the expiration of the contract are faint, so much so that the management has been testing the ground for some time for many names that would replace it.

According to the journalist Pasquale Guarro, the decision of the Ivorian will reach a maximum of one month from now. At the moment, among the main suitors there is certainly the Barcelonaclub that teases the number 79 a lot Red-black.

El Barcelona holds planificado hablar with el representante de Franck Kessié in las proximas semanas and intará adelantar a los equipos de Premier que están interesados ​​en él. El interés can convert ready en hechos. Al jugador le apetece mucho vestir de blaugrana. https://t.co/Qf1wZ2AdLO – Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) February 11, 2022

However, according to the tweet by Matteo Moretto, although the interest is concrete, at the moment no negotiations have yet been made. The next few weeks will, in fact, be decisive from this point of view.

Alternatively, in the Premier League there are many teams that court him, with the Liverpool by Klopp in the lead. One thing now seems certain: it will hardly be possible to review Kessie with the shirt of Milan in the next season.