“Kessie’s goal? It can’t be Giroud’s offside”

MILAN – Stefano Pioli chews bitter for his Milan, defeated 1-0 by Napoli at San Siro. Since the beginning of November, the Rossoneri have collected 8 points in 7 matches, giving the Inter cousins ​​the virtual title of winter champion: “We are not tired, we proved it tonight – underlines the Rossoneri coach to Dazn – you can play with more quality certainly yes, but we played a game from the point of view of intensity and energy among the best in the league. From a physical point of view and for the will I liked the team in everything. We missed the last step. For me it is one of the best games of the last period. There are regrets, such as the goal taken and the balls lost. We played a defensive phase almost always in the Napoli half of the pitch, we played a real, serious and energetic game. We lack a bit of quality in this period but the team didn’t deserve to lose. I have not seen a team that is tired either physically or mentally. In the last 25 meters individual play is needed, tonight we didn’t succeed except with Messias who made many one-on-one, they missed a bit in the rest of the field“.