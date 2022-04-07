Ketanji Jackson confirmed as the first black female justice of the Supreme Court of the United States

Washington D.C. – Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed this afternoon as the first black judge of the United States Supreme Courtafter a historic vote in the Senate.

In a vote, 53-47, the Senate approved the appointment of Jackson, 51, who only 10 months ago had been confirmed as a judge of the Washington DC Circuit of Appeals, the second highest court in the United States.

The senators remained seated while the final messages were delivered and during the vote, to mark the historic moment. Kamala Harris – first woman of African-American origin to be vice president of the United States, presided over the Senate, at the time of the vote.

And in the White House, Jackson hugged President Joe Biden when it became known that he had the votes to be confirmed. Members of the Congressional Black Caucus were present on the Senate floor.

As they had anticipated, Susan Collins (Maine), Mitt Romney (Utah) and Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) were the only Republicans to vote in favor of the appointment.

“It is a joyful day. Never before has the Supreme Court had a black woman as a judge. She will be the first, and I have no doubt that she will pave the way for others in the future. This is a great moment for Judge Jackson, but also for the United States.” Senate Democratic Majority Leader Charles Schumer said before the vote.

Senate number two and Judiciary Committee chairman Richard Durbin said Jackson’s confirmation is a step toward “a more perfect Union.”

Jackson will replace Judge Stephen Breyer in the highest judicial forum, for whom he was a legal officer and who announced his retirement in January, after 27 years in the post. Breyer has indicated that he hopes to complete the current term of the judicial forum, which ends this summer.

Justice Jackson, born in Washington DC and raised in Miami, Florida, will be the first person on the US Supreme Court with experience as a public defender.

The ideological balance of the court will not change, however, with the arrival of Jackson. The judicial forum will continue with six conservatives and three liberals: Jackson; Puerto Rican Sonia Sotomayor; and Elena Kagan.

The Senate Republican leadership was dissatisfied with Jackson’s responses to his judicial philosophy. But since President Joe Biden proposed her nomination, Republicans, led by Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Kentucky), accused her of being the “radical left” candidate.

Although contradicted by conservative pundits, Republican senators also accused her of being soft on criminals.

“I met with Justice Jackson and while we had a nice conversation, I can’t vote to confirm someone who I think will be an activist judge and a rubber stamp for Joe Biden’s radical agenda,” said Rick Scott (Florida), who chairs the Senate Republican election committee.

Also Republican Josh Hawley (Missouri) has questioned the sentences granted by Judge Jackson in cases of child pornography. During the hearings, Jackson claimed that imputing leniency with child pornography defendants was far from the truth.

Former US Attorney Andrew McCarthy, a conservative columnist for National Review, said critics of Justice Jackson ignored the difference, in the Internet age, between the consumption of child pornography and the crime of producing it.

For Democrat Cory Booker (New Jersey), one of three blacks in the Senate, Republican senators sought to caricature Judge Jackson with hype about her judicial record. “How could they disrespect a person like her who has done everything right in her life? How qualified does a person have to be?” Booker questioned.

Today’s vote was a reflection of the political polarization in the United States. A judge as conservative as the late Antonin Scalia, nominated in 1986 by then President Ronald Reagan, was confirmed with 98 votes in favor and none against.

In 1993, meanwhile, the appointment of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, icon of the liberals and designated by Bill Clinton, was approved 96 to 3.

A graduate of Harvard University Law School, Jackson has served as a member of the United States Sentencing Commission, a federal trial and appellate judge. The only other member of the court with experience as a judge of first instance is the Puerto Rican Sotomayor.