Ketogenic Diet Against Food Addiction and Binge Eating – Nourish and Prevent

The ketogenic diet, which provides a very low content of carbohydrates and sugars, as a potential treatment for symptoms of food addiction (Food addiction) and for binge eating disorder. This is the theme at the center of a study conducted by the Department of Medical, Surgical and Neuroscience Sciences of the University of Siena.

The study evaluated the effectiveness of a 5-7 week low calorie ketogenic protocol followed by a non-ketogenic low calorie diet in a group of overweight or obese women with symptoms of food addiction or binge eating. At the end of the period, no participant reported a diagnosis for the two pathologies, with an improvement in body composition. Women, the University explains, lost 7.3% to 12.8% of their initial weight, with no significant changes in muscle mass.

The ketogenic diet is used for the treatment of refractory epilepsy, for type 2 diabetes and for other conditions linked to a dysregulation of glucose metabolism; however, its use for the treatment of behavioral addictions is poorly understood. Some studies in mice have shown a positive role for ketosis in treating alcohol and cocaine addictions, but few studies have investigated its effect in human addictions.