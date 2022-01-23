Ketogenic Diet, Maybe You Don’t Know That … The Secrets of the Revolutionary Regime: LOLnews

New year new resolutions, such as getting back in shape. Today let’s talk about the ketogenic diet: how does it work?

Among the diets that are having success there is the Ketogenic Diet. A diet that is anything but recent and linked to fashions. Developed by two Harvard researchers, Stanley Cobb and William Gordon Lennox, around 1920, it was born as an alternative treatment to fasting for epilepsy.

But how does the ketogenic diet work?

It is a diet based on the principle that our body, when it runs out of external sources of glucose, begins to burn fat to obtain the source of energy. The body enters a state of ketosis. This diet therefore revolutionizes the canonical concepts in terms of nutrition: i fats are the macronutrient. Not just fat though.

There food pyramid of the ketogenic diet, it sees at the base the fats followed by a certain quantity of proteins and finally by the carbohydrates present in the vegetables. What about fruit? It is present but minimally.

“According to many doctors and scholars, the ketogenic or low carb diet is the best possible diet. However, for many people, especially in our country, it is an unsustainable diet for long periods of time.” Fabrizio Mellone founder of LightFLow Technology, an Italian company with the aim of improving people’s lives.

Some researches and studies, would show how this type of diet has an effect in a short time both on weight loss and on other benefits for the body. An increase in energy, memory capacity, sleep and a reduction in muscle and joint pain.

“A dietary regimen turns out to be definitive over time when it affects the intestinal microbiota, or when weight loss is not only superficial but creates an internal memory of itself, through a qualitative and quantitative improvement of the ecosystem that populates our intestine.” Fabrizio Mellone

In short a revolutionary diet, which could be for you. But as always, before embarking on a diet we advise you to consult a specialist doctor and not rely on do-it-yourself. Only in this way can you obtain results and above all not create damage to your body.

Photo credits @ Shutterstock

Note: this article is the result of research and processing of news on the web. The author, the editorial staff and the publisher hereby decline all responsibility and invite readers to carry out a careful check and always contact a specialist doctor.