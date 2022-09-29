Kev Adams: after taking a rake from Rihanna, he steals an iconic photo from her!

The real version of Kev Adams will be discovered on October 7th. In any case, this is what the actor assures with the title he chose for his filmed show: The Real Me. Indeed, the comedian and friend of Gad Elmaleh, let the Netflix cameras “enter” during his show to “offer” it to subscribers of the streaming platform and above all, to please those who follow him from the beginning. But against all odds, Rihanna would also have a link with this project.

Because yes, if the date is fast approaching, Kev Adams would still not have found the promotional poster he wanted to broadcast. He therefore asked his community to choose from five proposals on Instagram, including one in which he makes fun, very kindly, of the poster which announced the presence of Rihanna at the next Superbowl. A poster in which the star reveals his hand holding an oval ball used for American football matches.

A hilarious diversion

A “pose” that the ex of Capucine Anav therefore took up for one of his proposals. He replaced the ball held by Riri, to add his very smiling head. A montage that did not fail to make its subscribers and the author of the joke laugh. An effect that Kev Adams was looking for who did not fail to specify that he was, despite everything, very serious about his proposal. “Which one do you prefer!? To your votes (Me it’s the 5th @netflixfr you have to make this poster)”he asked.

The opportunity to recall that Gad Elmaleh’s sidekick has already met A$AP Rocky’s companion and even had the “chance” to get a rake from her when he met her in a nightclub there. several years old. “I was clubbing in the States with a friend of mine, there was Justin Bieber and Rihanna at a table with obviously […] We discussed, 1min30, and I was very alcoholic. I said to him, ‘Look, I know I don’t have a chance with you, if you want a guy tonight, an easy guy, I’m an easy guy. You take me and you do what you want with me”he explained on the set of TPMP in 2017.

