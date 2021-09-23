Kevin Bacon among the protagonists of the horror directed by John Logan produced by Blumhouse (On Wednesday 22 September 2021) The actor Kevin Bacon will be involved as an actor and producer in the new horror license plate Blumhouse that will come direct from John Logan. Kevin Bacon will be one of protagonists of the new horror product from Blumhouse set in a facility where conversion therapy is practiced where young homosexuals are sent. The project, still without an official title, will be direct from John Logan. The protagonist of the film will be Theo Germaine and Kevin Bacon, which will return to the world of cinema horror, will be involved as an actor and executive producer in collaboration with Scott … Read on movieplayer





