Kevin Bacon covers Beyoncé’s “Heated” in a viral video: “Loving This Track”

Kevin Bacon’s rendition of Beyoncé’s new song “Heated” has gone viral.

The Free from all ties The 64-year-old actor took to Twitter and Instagram on Sunday, August 28, to share his version of the 40-year-old singer’s hit song.

“Hot day, hot song. Goats and I feel hot, @Beyonce,” he captioned the clip of himself playing guitar alongside his goats. “I love this piece. #GoatSongs #Renaissance. »

As of this writing, the video has been viewed on Twitter nearly a million times and has been liked over 36,000 times. On Instagram, it has been viewed over 600,000 times and liked by over 63,000 people.

“Honestly this is a slap in the face…,” author Crystal Fleming tweeted via her verified account.

“Wow this is good and we need a longer version of this,” someone else commented on the platform, while a third said, “Kevin Bacon serenading at his goats is the best thing on the internet today. »

Another person, meanwhile, suggested that Bacon’s wife, Kyra Sedgwick, could have taken the cute clip to the next level.

“The only thing that would have made this video better was @kyrasedgwick doing a little 2 step or shoulder bump in the background,” the commenter wrote, “so we know the whole family listened Renaissance. »

Beyoncé—whose full name is Beyoncé Giselle Knowles—released Renaissancehis last album, July 29. It quickly soared to No. 1 on Billboard’s 200 albums chart, marking the biggest debut by a female artist so far this year.

Bacon, who starred in Apollo 13 and many other films, released acoustic versions of popular songs using the #GoatSongs hashtag on social media. Recently, he covered “Late Night Talking” by Harry Styles, “When I’m Sixty-Four” by The Beatles and “Good 4 U” by Olivia Rodrigo.

Although many know the father of two – who shares children Travis Bacon, 33, and Sosie Bacon, 30, with Sedgwick, 57 – as an actor, he is also a musician.

Bacon has been part of the Bacon Brothers duo since 1995. He and his brother, Michael Bacon, met as children and formed the band in the mid-90s.

According to their website’s “About” page, their style is a bit of everything and is known as “Forosoco” – “a mix of folk, rock, soul and country influences.”

Over the years they have traveled the world performing their music and performed at such renowned venues as Carnegie Hall in New York and the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee.

“We always try to break out of our specific habits and try something new,” Kevin Bacon told the page. “We’re two songwriters with a lot of different influences, and we’ve learned to accept that reality. As long as it comes from us, it looks like us. »

Michael Bacon added: “If you’re an athlete or a dancer, you usually have to launch a new career by the time you’re 40. We are lucky. We keep moving forward and improving, and that’s where we love to be. »

Newsweek contacted representatives of Bacon and Knowles for comment.