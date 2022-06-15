Kevin Bacon threatened to sue a Palermo hamburger restaurant for using his image without permission

Kevin Bacon reappeared and charged hard against a famous Palermo hamburger chainneighborhood of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, for using his image without consent. The details of the spicy judicial warning left by the movie star: “They didn’t even choose a good photo.”

Guest on Jimmy Kimmel’s late night show, the actor received the news that embittered his leisure time and wanted to know more about the premises of Kevin Bacon Fast Good. “I want to ask you about something very strange. This is a hamburger chain in Argentina, which has locations all over the world, and it’s called Kevin Bacon Fast Good“Kimmel told the actor, showing him that the official logo of the franchise was a photo with his face.

Typically associated by his last name with pork food, Kevin Bacon was not very happy with the news and pointed out that no one asked him for permission to use that photo or his image.. “It’s not even a good picture. It looks like I have a clown face,” the blockbuster star lashed out as Footlose, Tremors Y The man Without a shadow, among others.

When Kimmel joked about the term “Fucking porn food” (whose translated expression is ‘damn porn food’, and is associated with the voluptuous size of hamburgers) Bacon issued a strong threat: “Tomorrow I’m going to talk to my lawyers. We’re going to fix it.” The moment ended with laughter between the guest and an ironic comment from the television presenter.

It should be noted that in 2020, Bacon returned to Hollywood with the horror film You Should Have Leftwhere he played a father desperately fighting to save his family from a house that refuses to let them go. Theo Conroy is a successful middle-aged man whose marriage to a much younger actress, Susanna (Amanda Seyfried), is on the rocks. In an effort to salvage their relationship, Theo and Susanna book a vacation to a stunning, remote modern country house for themselves and their six-year-old daughter, Ella (Avery Essex). What at first seems like a perfect retreat turns into a nightmare.

The burger chain reaction

Frightened by the actor’s warning, the local franchise Kevin Bacon Fast Good disappeared from social networks and did not comment on it with a statement about what happened. At the moment, no further movements of the premises or of the Hollywood star have transpired.