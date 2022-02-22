Kevin Durant and Brooklyn Nets sign the player the Los Angeles Lakers wanted for LeBron James

An experienced NBA point guard that the Los Angeles Lakers wanted for LeBron James ended up becoming a new player for Kevin Durant’s Brooklyn Nets.

The season NBA 2021-22 is on hiatus after a magnificent Stars gamebut the teams do not stop moving on the eve of finalizing details to reach the Playoffs. Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakerstwo franchises that were interested in the same player.

With quite similar realities, both the Nets and the Lakers are fighting to enter the Playoffs from the Play-In positions and wanted to reinforce the team with an experienced point guard who already knows what it is to play some NBA Finals with Miami Heat. Who kept it?

Los Angeles Lakers have not found in Russell Westbrook the team’s ideal point guard for average turnovers per game, 4.1, and lack of shooting effectiveness. LeBron touches him on many occasions carry the ball and create game, which in the long run takes him away from the hoop. For this reason, the one aimed at reinforcing the team was goran dragicbut…

With the departure of James Harden and a Kyrie Irving who continues with the restriction of not being able to play home games due to not being vaccinated against the coronavirus, Brooklyn Nets did not hesitate to go for the point guard that the Lakers wanted for LeBron on the eve of taking Ben Simmons little by little and giving Kevin Durant a good assist.

Durant and Nets sign the player the Lakers wanted for LeBron James: Goran Dragic

As reported by Shams Charania, from The Athletic portal, Brooklyn Nets are signing Goran Dragic as a new partner of Kevin Durant and company. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are sorry!