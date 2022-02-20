Kevin Durant: From driving a $2.5 million Ford GT40, to this…

Kevin Durant, a star player for the Brooklyn Nets, has an enviable millionaire collection of sports cars, luxury cars and asphalt beasts that they claim is the most expensive in the entire NBA league and even surpasses icons such as LeBron James and Stephen Curry.

February 19, 2022 2:36 p.m.

Kevin Durantplayer of the Brooklyn Netshas a super luxurious lifestyle like most of his peers in the NBAonly in his very particular case owns the most millionaire car collection in the entire league.

It should be noted that in 2021, he managed a net worth of 170 million dollars making him one of the highest paid athletes of the moment and according to some sports media, it renews its fleet every year where only 8 vehicles from its garage “humbly” add up to an estimated total of 4 million dollars.

It is considered that Kevin Durant, has the 8th most expensive car collection among professional athletes in the world highlighting a particular model such as the 1966 Ford GT40 valued at 2.5 million dollars, car built by Ford Motor Company to compete in endurance races, and thus face Ferrari winning several consecutive times.

Reference model of 1966 Ford GT40

This car has an incredible propulsion system made up of a powerful Longitudinal mid-engine, rear-wheel drive, V8 engine between 4, 2 and 7 liters, power between 306 and 425 horses, manual transmission of five speeds and one maximum speed 216 kilometers per hour.

However, it also has another no less powerful model like the Chevrolet Camaro SS whatIt offers the 6.2L LT1 V8 capable of 455 horsepower and 455 lb-ft of torque that accelerates with 8-speed automatic transmission from 0 to 60 in just 4.0 seconds. Quite a unique experience.

Without a doubt, the outstanding professional player is passionate about extreme speed, without losing his risky, sporty and unlimited style of his impressive automotive repertoire.

Kevin Durant posing for the camera

+ Look at the functionality of Kevin Durant’s millionaire car, built to outperform a Ferrari: