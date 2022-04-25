Kevin Durant is one loss away from leaving the Brooklyn Nets

B.they leave choppy waters in the New York franchise. This time it is not the Knicks who are in the spotlight for their sports problems, but the Knicks. Brooklyn Nets. The team led by Steve Nash not get off the ground in this postseason and only one more loss against Boston Celtics separates him from being eliminated from the Playoff series.

The elimination in the first round will bring fatal consequences for one of the projects with the highest expectations deposited at the beginning of the course. your star Kevin Durant will be willing to leave the franchise if he goes 4-0 against at the end of the series.

This was confessed by an old colleague of his in Oklahoma City Thunder How is it Kendrick Perkins. Now in the media, the fractious commentator released a statement that, if true, he would shake the NBA again.

“These Nets made Kevin Durant quit. I have no interest in playing this match“, revealed Perkins in NBC Sports as a result of a new setback against the ‘Proud Greens’.

The truth is that the numbers of ‘KD’ were not really the ones we are used to. In 46 minutes on track! He scored 16 points with only 11 field goals attempted.

Besides, whoever was NBA MVP He has had knee problems that have kept him off the court during the All-Star period. He now fight to avoid what has never happened to him: falling at the first change without getting a victory in the first round.