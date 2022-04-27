Sports

Kevin Durant responds to Charles Barkley after his criticism of the elimination of the Nets in the NBA Playoffs

NBA

Kevin Durant and Charles Barkley sparks are removed after the elimination of the Brooklyn Nets from the NBA Playoffs 2022 at the hands of the Boston Celtics.

Kevin Durant.
It is a piece of paper by the standards of these stars. Kevin Durant Y Kyrie Irving were eliminated with Brooklyn Nets of the NBA Playoffs 2022 after being swept (4 to 0) against boston celtics in the Eastern Conference first-round series.

With the expectations set on arriving and winning the NBA Finalslosing in this way is a bucket of cold water for them, especially for a KD who for many is a player who enters the top-10 in NBA history.

However, the one who was outraged more than anyone, and criticized Durant, was Charles Barkley. The former player who is now an analyst at TNT called the forward a “Bus Rider”that is, a player who is bus passenger looking for ringfor their tendency to join or make superteams.

“If you’re not driving the bus, don’t go around talking about being a champion!”Chuck said in Inside the NBA. But, true to form, Durant responded on social media with some Instagram photos showing that they’re not so different after all.

Kevin Durant responds to Charles Barkley

“Where would Chuck be without his great friends?”, put KD, along with four photos on his Instagram story. In those, there is the former player in Houston Rockets Y Philadelphia 76erswhere he played alongside other big stars like Hakeem Olajuwon and Julius Erving.

