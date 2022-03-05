Despite the good relationship they have in the NBA, Kevin Durant did not choose LeBron James when revealing who is the best player in history in his opinion.

The narrative of NBA changed again for the 2021-22 season with the return of Kevin Durant after being sidelined since January 15, 2022 with a left knee injury, and despite being given an unexpected welcome by LeBron James, KD did not pick the ‘King’ What the best player in the history.

Considered by experts and players as the most impossible player when it comes to defending, Durant and his two titles, the same number of Finals MVP awards and unique abilities, make him a more than authorized word to speak about the NBA GOAT.

Kevin Durant was primarily responsible for LeBron James will not win two NBA Finals, since in 2017 and 2018 he averaged 35.2 and 28.8 points per game, respectively, to lead the Golden State Warriors and win two titles against himself ‘King’.

He had the opportunity to face one and knows him perfectly, while he watched the other on television with incredible admiration. LeBron James or Michael Jordan? Kevin Durant did not hesitate to respond with a story on Instagram who is the best player in NBA history.

He did not choose LeBron: Kevin Durant revealed who is the best player in NBA history

Every time the calendar marks February 17, the NBA world celebrates the birthday of one of the greatest players: Michael Jordan. Kevin Durant did not forget to congratulate MJ and with a“Happy birthday to the best… Thanks for the plan”made it clear who is the best player in history according to his opinion.