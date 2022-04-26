Kevin Durant’s serious mistake that sentenced the elimination of the Brooklyn Nets in the Playoffs vs. Celtics

The Brooklyn Nets were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs with a serious error by Kevin Durant that sentenced them to elimination.

Colorín colorado the history of Brooklyn Nets in the 2022 NBA Playoffs he has finished. In an unexpected result, those led by Kevin Durant were swept after losing 0-4 with Boston Celtics. A KD error sentenced the defeat.

At the beginning of the 2021-22 season, the Nets, when they had James Harden on the team, were the best candidates to win the 2022 NBA title according to bookmakers and pundits, but a great team from the Boston Celtics got in the way.

With an impeccable defense of Marcus Smart and a Jayson Tatum which was unstoppable, the Celtics won Game 4 of the Playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets by 116 to 112 points and swept. The most ironic of all… A mistake by Kevin Durant sentenced the elimination of Kyrie Irving and company.

The Nets managed to overcome a 15-point deficit and with Tatum ejected with 2:45 remaining, Kevin Durant missed a 3-pointer that would have put the score even at 111 with 40 seconds to play. KD’s biggest mistake was starting to cook.

Kevin Durant went to the free throw line with 22.1 seconds left in Game 4 of the 2022 Playoffs against the Boston Celtics and after scoring the first down he put the score 109-111. Here came KD’s mistake, who missed the second free throw, his teammates did not take the rebound and Al Horford scored two points that sentenced the elimination of the Brooklyn Nets. Video!