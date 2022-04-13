Kevin Federline, ex-husband of Britney Spears, sends her a sweet message for her new pregnancy

The ex-husband of Britney Spears and father of her two children, Kevin Federlin, reacted to the news of the singer’s pregnancy with her fiancé Sam Asghari.

According to information from “The Sun”, Kevin is happy for her and wishes her the best in this new stage, declared the 44-year-old dancer’s lawyer.

“Kevin is aware of Britney’s Instagram post. He wishes her the best for a happy and healthy pregnancy and congratulates her and Sam Asghari as they plan the excitement of parenthood together.Mark Vincent declared.

Britney Spears and her children Sean and Jayden. Photo: Instagram @britneyspears

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline They were married for two years, from 2005 to 2007. They have two children together: Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15.

After the legal problems that Britney faced for her guardianship, Custody of their children belongs 70 percent to Kevin, and the remaining 30 to her.

Britney Spears confirmed her pregnancy

It was yesterday afternoon when the “Princess of Pop” surprised the world with the news of her third pregnancy. “I took a pregnancy test and I’m going to have a baby,” The interpreter of “Toxic” wrote in a long text.

Britney Spears confirmed her pregnancy at the age of 40. Photo: Instagram @britneyspears

Britney Spears got engaged last year to model and dancer Sam Asghari, 28.whom she met on the set of the music video for “Slumber Party” in 2016.

Later, the singer’s fiancé reacted to the publication saying: “Fatherhood is something I’ve always longed for and I don’t take it lightly. It’s the most important job I’ll ever do.”