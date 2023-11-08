Kevin Feige Addresses Scarlett Johansson and Robert Downey Jr.’s MCU Return – Comic Book Movies & Superhero Movie News

Kevin Feige addressed the reports, saying Miracle want to bring Scarlett Johansson And Robert Downey Jr, Back for a new Avengers project.

On November 1, 2023, Variety published an article stating that Marvel was considering bringing back the original Avengers for a new MCU ensemble. The article says it will include Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man and Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, both of whom died in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

talking with entertainment tonight, Feige said, “Return of the Fallen Avengers, is this new? I haven’t actually even seen him, is this some new rumor?”

When asked specifically about Johansson and Downey Jr., Feige added, “We didn’t discuss it at the retreat, that’s true. We’re doing a project with Scarlett. I love Robert, who’s part of the family. We will have to see in terms of comeback.”

At this time, Marvel Studios has not officially confirmed whether an Avengers film with the original cast – Downey Jr., Johansson, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Chris Evans’ Captain America, Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk and Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye – is in the works. Used to be. There is also a possibility that the above cast will return for one or both of the upcoming Avengers films, 2026’s Avengers: The Kong Dynasty and 2027’s Avengers: Secret Wars, although this has not been confirmed by Marvel Studios at this time.

