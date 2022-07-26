Kevin Feige and the absence of Young Avengers in Phase 5

Phase 5 of Marvel Studios will not have the expected Young Avengers project. Why? Kevin Feige explains the reasons for his absence.

After the presentation of the Phase 5 and Phase 6 on the Comic-Con 2022journalist Josh Horowitz of MTV spoke with Kevin Feigthe president of Marvel Studios. He asked her about the absence of young avengers in this calendar UCM. The executive responded by saying that this shared universe has amazing characters that were introduced in the Phase 4. He hinted that there would be a project of this magnitude much later.

“We have… We’re reminding people of all the amazing characters that we’ve introduced in Phase 4 and where those characters are going. How do they form their own crews?

What did the ‘boss’ think in the past?

Kevin Feige has been asked about the young avengers on numerous occasions in the past. In an Entertainment Weekly interview granted in March 2021, the head of Marvel Studios was questioned about the possible formation of this team in Phase 5. Then, the executive spoke of the infinite potential of the saga in terms of character presentation and creation. of narrative structures.

“As a fan of comics, whatever comes out in comics is always our inspiration and starting point. The way things come together and how expectations are always subverted. That’s more fun than meeting them. But yeah, certainly the new phases are introducing all sorts of characters that have endless potential.”

In that same interview, Kevin Feige compared Marvel Studios to Nick Fury. Especially when he has to tell the new actors that they are part of a larger universe. That is, they have a place in Phase 5, Phase 6 and much more. A long-term plan.

“Now all of us at Marvel Studios feel like Nick Fury at the end of Iron Man. As new actors and artists come in, we tell them that they are part of a larger universe. They simply now have to do the work required to build their audience. I am pleased to be able to say that everyone here, where I am sitting now, is doing an amazing job. I can’t wait for people to see what we’re building.”

Are they hiding some project from us?

It’s also important to note that, during an interview in Comic Book prior to the premiere of Hawk Eye in Disney+they asked hailee steinfeld about the potential that a project would have young avengers in Phase 5. She looked at Kevin Feige, and when the two of them looked at each other for a second, it seemed like they had something to hide. Moments later, Hailee Steinfeld declared that her series was only the beginning, in response to the question of the young avengers.

“This is so amazing to me right now… Just sitting here right now with this group of people is amazing. I am grateful to be part of this series and this universe. And this is just the beginning. This program hasn’t even concluded, so I’m looking forward to that day.”