Kevin Feige denies the controversial rumors about Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman has lived with some controversial rumors related to Marvel Studios. Now, Chairman Kevin Feige has cleared it all up.

In an interview with Empire Magazine, the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin feigewhy the study and Natalie Portman they had parted almost irrevocably. This happened before his unexpected return in Thor: Love and Thunder. The big Hollywood executive admitted that said separation “didn’t feel that way”, at least for him. “She was under the impression that if we offered her an interesting enough role, she would be willing to continue with us.”

Natalie Portman herself has repeated in several interviews that she “is now in the business of impressing her children” and that she doesn’t know if she can “get over this.” She is referring to the fact that Kevin Feige, Taika Waititi and company have made it the Goddess of Thunder in Thor: Love and Thunder.

When director Taika Waititi began writing the script for Thor: Love and ThunderI did not intend to include Jane Foster or a female version of the Asgardian god. But, as she was writing the book, she thought, “Wouldn’t it be great and unexpected to bring Jane Foster back, to bring her story back?” So the filmmaker traveled to Natalie Portman’s house and presented the idea that he and Kevin Feige had.

The return of Jane Foster did not catch the actress by surprise

“It didn’t surprise me that there was an idea to bring her back,” Natalie Portman acknowledged. “However, it was totally exciting that Jane Foster was going to become the Goddess of Thunder. She felt like something new in the way of doing this type of film and what I was going to do as an actress ».

But instead of Thor: Love and Thunder push the identity of the new Asgardian goddess as in the comics, it was about how and why Jane Foster had suddenly become the Goddess of Thunder. Kevin Feige joked about the character of Natalie Portman, before praising Taika Waititi.

“One of my favorite parts of the movie is Taika Waititi’s twist between the fun of rock and roll and what Jane Foster is doing. It’s the kind of spin that only Taika Waititi can do. His ability to navigate between the comic and the tragic with such ease.”