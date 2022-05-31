Kevin Feige made this last minute change in Doctor Strange 2

Doctor Strange 2 underwent a last minute change. A modification that came from above, from the highest office of Kevin Feige.

the composer of Doc Strange 2, Danny Elfmanrecently spoke on the official website of marvel-entertainment. Among many other things, he talked about the musical battle we enjoyed in the sequel to Sorcerer Supreme. It took place between the different variants of Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). And, apparently, it was a last minute change proposed by the very Kevin Feig.

In Doc Strange 2, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) sends the Sorcerer Supreme of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Yet the Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams) from Earth-838 to a universe that is suffering the consequences of an incursion. This event occurs when the boundary between two universes collapses and they collide with each other. Finally, one destroys the other or, directly, both are destroyed simultaneously. It is here that the creative imagination of Kevin Feige influenced.

Within that universe, Strange discovers that his variant is an evil version of himself. Therefore, they end up fighting in a battle where music takes center stage. Danny Elfman opened up about the fight Doc Strange 2, explaining how the idea came about with Kevin Feige. “Literally, not metaphorically, the notes come off the page,” he said. «I was working with several classical pieces fighting against others, very famous pieces».

The influence of “presi” on the music scene

the composer of Doc Strange 2 revealed that Kevin Feige made a last-minute change to this sequence, allowing it to be improved. “Right at the end, the president showed up and said that he should just do the simplest things: Beethoven versus Bach,” Elfman recalled. «He did one more test where he pitted Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony against Bach’s Toccata and Fugue. It really worked perfectly.”

Apparently, in addition to Kevin Feige, the protagonist of Doc Strange 2Benedict Cumberbatch also weighed in on this issue. “It was a very novel use of the environment,” he explained. “Strange desperately searched for what he had at hand. It was so much fun to do. There was a point where everything became like a strange tennis match. I thought I should be more inventive. We had to exploit it and use different elements. I came up with ideas with sound effects. He divided them and put them back together. The notes hit the malevolent Strange as if riddled with bullets.”