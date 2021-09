Kevin Feige presents “The Story Of Marvel Studios” with a new trailer, the celebratory volume on the Marvel Cinematic Universe! – MangaForever.net

Kevin Feige presented the book “The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe” in a new trailer.

THE Marvel Studios have released a presentation trailer for the book “The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe “, a collector’s volume by 512 pages containing exclusive behind-the-scenes on the creation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe which will be published by Abrams Books in America from October 19. In the movie the President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige and the authors Tara Bennett And Paul Terry they talked about the genesis and scope of this ambitious project which aims to describe the origins of the whole Saga of the Infinite.

Here is the Trailer. Good vision:

Kevin Feige talk about the book it describes “The story of what those who work in the studio have been doing for two decades:

“All of us gods Marvel Studios we are thrilled to finally have in one place, in two epic volumes, the story of what we have been doing for two decades. The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe tells the chronicles from the first days of the first study (of the first Iron Man) until the completion of the Infinity Saga, and all the rest.”

Marvel Studios Movies – the latest sneak peeks

Eternals this is scheduled to debut in theaters November 2021.

The Marvels will debut in US cinemas the11 November 2022.

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness will connect to both a WandaVision that a Spider-Man: No Way Home. It will be released in theaters on March 25, 2022.

Thor: Love and Thunder directed again by Taika Waititi will arrive on May 6, 2022. The villain will be Gorr the slaughterer of gods, and will be played by Christian Bale and as we know it will also come back Jane Foster interpreted by Natalie Portman seen in the first two films of the God of Thunder. Other characters will also return and it will be a bit “a new Avengers”Given the many extras as recently declared by the producers.

Spider-Man: No Way Home instead this will arrive in cinemas Christmas. In the film still directed by Jon Watts, the characters of the first 2 films will return. Instead there will be additions like Doctor Strange, Electro and and Doc. Octopus reinterpreted by Jamie Foxx And Alfred Molina. In addition to the increasingly insistent rumors that the old iterations of Spider-Man film starring Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield in addition to Dare devil from Charlie Cox.

Guardians in the Galaxy: Vol. 3 directed again by James Gunn will debut in cinemas on May 5th 2023.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will see the return to the control room Peyton Reed former director of the first 2 chapters. Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas And Michelle Pfeiffer they will return to their roles. Among the new entries of the film Jonathan Majors in the role of Kang the Conqueror, one of the greatest villains of the Marvel. And there will also be a re-casting for Cassie Lang, which will be played by Kathryn Newton who collects the baton from Emma Fuhrmann. Will debut on February 17 2023.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will not do a re-casting of the late Chadwick Boseman as confirmed by Kevin Feige. The sequel directed by Ryan Coogler theJuly 8, 2022.

Blade starring Mahershala Ali, the Film on Fantastic 4 directed by Jon Watts, Deadpool 3 with the return of the Ryan Reynolds And Captain America 4, little is known as they are in the early stages of active development. But most likely new ones will arrive in the coming weeks News.

