Kevin Feige reveals his plans for the Fantastic Four and ‘Deadpool 3’

Marvel’s phase 4 is not over yet, but Marvel has already been moving to have everything in place for the next one. After announcing several of his upcoming projects at San Diego Comic Con, there were some loose ends. Upcoming Avengers Movies Announced Such As Avengers: The Kang Dynasty either Avengers: Secret Wars and we have even been able to know recently who will be the director of the first. But to get to one Secret Wars First, many superheroes are missing to gather and that is precisely what the Marvel boss has spoken about.

To begin with, Feige has revealed that the film they prepare about The Fantastic Four It will not be a story of origins, as it happened, for example, with Spider-Man: Homecoming. “Many people know this origin story. Many people know the basics. How do we take that and bring something that they’ve never seen before?“, explains Feige, who did not hesitate to compare it with the case of Spider-Man to bring the character from Sony. “We have set the bar very high with bringing that to the screen.”

Feige is not without reason, and in recent years the public has been able to see up to two stories of the origins of The Fantastic Four. The first in the movie Tim Story starring Jessica Alba, Ioan Gruffudd, Michael Chiklis and Chris Evanswhich even had its sequel with Fantastic Four and the Silver Surfer. That was more than fifteen years ago, although we have a much closer antecedent in time, although perhaps not as remembered. And it is that the last attempt to restart the saga was with Fantastic fourthe film that brought together Michael B. Jordan, Kate Mara, Miles Teller and Jamie Bell and that took a big hit both at the box office and critics.

Hence, perhaps the MCU wants to move on from the mess and go directly to the action, which has already worked very well for them in other cases. With Dead Pool 3 the opposite happens, and that is that they have to join it to the MCU but knowing that there is already a past behind it (two movies, to be exact) and that they do not have carte blanche as with the Fantastic Four. Although it will maintain the adult rating and the humor of Ryan Reynolds, Feige warns that there could be a small twist with the film that Shawn Levy will direct. “How do we elevate it in the way that we’ve been able to Civil War, infinity war Y Thor: ragnarok?“, comments the producer, emphasizing that third parties have always taken a different course in the MCU and adding: “It’s so much fun to be in Ryan Reynolds’ showbiz now.“.

