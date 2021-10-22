Kevin Feige Reveals Precious Lesson Learned From Casting Hugh Jackman as Wolverine | Cinema

The Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom knows that the film career ofIt “started” with Wolverine’s hair

We talked about it in November 2017 by reporting an excerpt from a profile dedicated to the legendary producer in which a tasty anecdote was told of when he worked as an assistant to Lauren Shuler Donner, producer of the first Bryan Singer’s X-Men, the one that marked the start of Hugh Jackman’s stellar career.

One day on the set, Shuler Donner and Avi Arad, then head of Marvel Studios, found themselves watching a literally exasperated hairdresser who, at Feige’s urgent request, sprayed hairspray and pulled Hugh Jackman’s hair higher and higher to give. life to that hairstyle that has since become Wolverine’s most recognizable sign. Feige recalls: “The hairstylist eventually creates this ridiculous fold and says ‘Here’. If you review the movie today you see that it actually has these over-the-top hair. But on the other hand it’s Wolverine and that’s it! “. That experience then guided Feige in the productions to come: “I never liked the idea that people don’t try to do a certain thing because it’s potentially ridiculous to them. Everything in a comic could be ridiculous. But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try to make it look cool “.

In the pages of The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a special volume published by Abrams Books all focused on the creation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kevin Feige returns to that work experience revealing the greatest lesson learned at the time. A lesson that has to do with the outcry recorded due to the hiring of the then unknown Jackman, judged by fans too tall to take on the role of the iconic mutant of the House of Ideas.

Kevin Feige explains:

Who cares if he’s that tall? He fully embodies the spirit of Wolverine and that’s the biggest lesson I’ve learned from that experience. There doesn’t have to be a perfect fit to what we see in the comics. Adherence must exist with the spirit of the character.

