Kevin Feige talks about exploring other planets in Future Movies – MangaForever.net

As we know the Marvel Cinematic Universe it started to develop mostly on the Land with Movie Which Iron Man (2008) and The Incredible Hulk (2008), but, from 2011 onwards, i Marvel Studios they had the opportunity to expand the cosmic part of their own Universe narrative on both the big and small screen with the introduction of Multiple Planets.

During an interview with Collider to promote Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the President of Marvel Studios And Chief Creative Officer from Marvel Entertainment Kevin Feige confirmed that new alien planets will be introduced in the next few years Marvel Cinematic Universe both before and after the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3:

Collider: “Do you think Marvel will explore other non-terrestrial planets after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?”

Feige: “Yup.”

Collider: “Is there anything you can anticipate beyond this?”

Feige: “No, but I think it’s always been something we really looked forward to, to be able to tell stories in the whole… It’s called the ‘universe’ after all, and I think audiences are very comfortable visiting strange planets with us. So definitely we will continue to do so before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.“

Marvel Studios Movies – the latest sneak peeks

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will arrive in Italian cinemai the 1 September 2021.

Eternals this is scheduled to debut in theaters November 2021.

The Marvels will debut in US cinemas the11 November 2022.

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness will connect to both a WandaVision that a Spider-Man: No Way Home. It will be released in theaters on March 25, 2022.

Thor: Love and Thunder directed again by Taika Waititi will arrive on May 6, 2022. The villain will be Gorr the slaughterer of gods, and will be played by Christian Bale and as we know it will also come back Jane Foster interpreted by Natalie Portman seen in the first two films of the God of Thunder. Other characters will also return and it will be a bit “a new Avengers”Given the many extras as recently declared by the producers.

Spider-Man: No Way Home instead this will arrive in cinemas Christmas. In the film still directed by Jon Watts, the characters of the first 2 films will return. Instead there will be additions like Doctor Strange, Electro and and Doc. Octopus reinterpreted by Jamie Foxx And Alfred Molina. In addition to the increasingly insistent rumors that the old iterations of Spider-Man film starring Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield in addition to Dare devil from Charlie Cox.

Guardians in the Galaxy: Vol. 3 directed again by James Gunn will debut in cinemas on May 5th 2023.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will see the return to the control room Peyton Reed former director of the first 2 chapters. Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas And Michelle Pfeiffer they will return to their roles. Among the new entries of the film Jonathan Majors in the role of Kang the Conqueror, one of the greatest villains of the Marvel. And there will also be a re-casting for Cassie Lang, which will be played by Kathryn Newton who collects the baton from Emma Fuhrmann. Will debut on February 17 2023.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will not do a re-casting of the late Chadwick Boseman as confirmed by Kevin Feige. The sequel directed by Ryan Coogler theJuly 8, 2022.

Blade starring Mahershala Ali, the Film on Fantastic 4 directed by Jon Watts, Deadpool 3 with the return of the Ryan Reynolds And Captain America 4, little is known as they are in the early stages of active development. But most likely new ones will arrive in the coming weeks News.

