Kevin Feige talks about prejudices towards cinecomics | Cinema

A franchise that, obviously excluding from the calculation Spider-Man: No Way Home, grossed nearly $ 24 billion (Source: The Numbers). Yet, despite the commercial triumphs of the various films that are part of the project, the Marvel cinecomics are often and willingly criticized so much by other filmmakers, from Martin Scorsese to Ridley Scott, and ignored by the Academy except for some technical acknowledgment.

In an article by the Hollywood Reporter focused on the realization and commercial success, in times of pandemic, of Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings (READ THE REVIEW), Kevin Feige was able to touch on the question of the bias that many, in the entertainment industry itself, nurture towards this kind of productions:

We are always in deficit because, without a shadow of a doubt, there is, due to the Marvel logo, this sort of prejudice towards the genre. I loved that, for Black Panther, there was this shining moment where all of this was put aside and the film was recognized for the results it had actually achieved. There are a lot of comic book readers who didn’t know who Shang-Chi was. And despite this, the work done by Destin Daniel Cretton and others has created something that has established a bond with the public. We have noticed it, the public too and I would certainly like that the hard work done by all these people in telling their stories can be given due recognition.

