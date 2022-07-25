Kevin Feige talks about the return of Harry Styles / Eros

The president of Marvel, Kevin Feig has had a busy weekend at Comic-Con San Diego, and is now promoting the future of Harry Styles’ character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Eros, after being revealed in the post-credits scene. of the movie Eternalswhich was one of the wildest reveals for the MCU in recent years, revealing that the singer was now part of the massive superhero universe.

With Styles making his acting debut in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk and starring in Olivia Wilde’s upcoming Don’t Worry Darling in a lead role, the singer has a busy schedule, and the future of the Eternals has been questioned by fans. , since many wonder if the character of Harry Styles will appear in more tapes and when.

All this comes to light during an interview for MTV News, where Kevin Feige confirmed that Eros will return soon, of course, he did not say exactly where, but he stated that he lives in the part “cosmic” from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so it seems likely that we’ll have to look to the stars for Harry Styles’ next appearance in the MCU.

So far, it’s unclear if that means Eros will appear in Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 or the newly announced Avengers: The Kang Dynastybut there are more Harry Styles on the way:

“The adventures of Eros and Pip is a very exciting thing for us. You’re talking about Ghost Rider, we’ve got Blade, we’ve got Doctor Strange with the supernatural angles, we’ve got street level with our Daredevil ad and of course Spider. -Man, and cosmic, and that’s where our friends Eros and Pip live.”

Eros, who is the brother of Thanos has only had a brief appearance in the MCU and we’re moving away from the Infinity Saga, so it’s not clear if there will be much recognition of that part of his life in the future, likewise, Harry Styles now has his return to the MCU confirmed by Feige himself.