Kevin Feige wanted to kill more Avengers in Endgame!

The Russo Brothers confessed that Kevin Feige had much bloodier ideas for Avengers: Endgame

Without a doubt, the sacrifice of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) in Avengers: Endgame is one of the most emotional moments of the film, since it marked the end of an era for him Marvel Cinematic Universe. It was such a shocking moment, that he himself Jon Favreau he opposed the idea, as it meant the character could not return in any future MCU projects.

In the same way, Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) was another of the characters who died in the footage, as he had to sacrifice himself to help retrieve the soul gem. Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) also had a kind of farewell in the saga. Nevertheless, Kevin Feig had much more brutal ideas for his character, since the russo brothers confirmed that the producer I wanted more Avengers to die At the end of the story.

Kevin Feige was inspired by George RR Martin

Joe and Anthony Russo explained some of the original ideas he had in mind for the story of Avengers: Endgameincluding one that was proposed at the time by the head of Marvel StudiosKevin Feige where he suggested not only kill Black Widow Y Hombre de Hierro, but also to all the original Avengers characters, including the Captain America, Thor, Hawkeye Y Hulk.

“We thought it was too aggressive and that the audience wouldn’t be able to process it, and that, in fact, choosing one or two characters to make sacrifices throughout the film and then continue with the action and have an emotional catharsis, then continue with the narrative, and then add more emotional catharsis.” Joe and Anthony Russo

The directors explained that while they knew some main characters had to die, they didn’t want fans to say goodbye to all the superheroes. Mainly, to make way for more action and emotional moments.

“That’s what’s at stake in the movie, right? We knew the audience felt that way. We were very aware that, after Infinity War, we put them in a position where they felt that no one was safe. And there were a lot of rumors about who was going to die.” Joe and Anthony Russo

The original idea was bloodier

Kevin Feige’s idea wasn’t the only one scrapped, the Russos revealed in July 2019 that the Big Three’s battle against Thanos would begin when the villain tosses the decapitated head of the Captain America at the feet of the Avengers.

“We had most of the script working, except for the third act, because Anthony and I were holding on to this concept that we wanted Thanos to walk up to the Avengers and throw Captain America’s head on the ground. We couldn’t give up and we finally said, ‘Okay, what if we don’t do that? Can we find another way to get to the third act?’ And that’s when it became what it is now.” Joe and Anthony Russo

Plans obviously changed and many of the heroes survived, including the one who got his own emotional ending. While Thor and Hawkeye they survived to remain part of more stages of the MCU.

What do cinephiles and cinephiles think? Would you have liked to see Kevin Feige’s idea on screen?