Kevin Feige’s humble reaction to the troubled making of Thor: The Dark World

Despite moderate box office success around the world, Thor: The Dark World (2013) of Alan Taylor is unanimously considered one of the weak links of Marvel Cinematic Universe not only because of the not particularly brilliant plot and the treatment given to the character of Malekith (Christopher Eccleston) but also for the excessively serious tone of the film.

In the volume The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe – a 512-page collector’s book containing exclusive behind-the-scenes on the creation of theUniverse Marvel Cinematic which will be published in United States from October 19 – new background on the troubled workmanship of Thor: The Dark World.

After the conclusion of the main shoot, Christopher Markus And Stephen McFeely, the writers of the films on Captain America and of Avengers: Infinity War And Avengers: Endgame, and the director Joss Whedon (The Avengers) were contacted by the firm for to rewrite some scenes and to develop new ones. Towards the end of summer 2012, Kevin Feige gathered several Marvel Studios producers in a conference room at Manhattan Beach with the purpose of “deconstruct the movie“And to think at the same time about”new ideas“:

“We had purple cards, and whenever we had a new idea, we would add one to the wall… And suddenly the wall became a purple sea. “

Once the changes to be made to the film are planned, the vice president of Marvel Studios Louis D’Esposito he calculated that it would be necessary more than a month to make additional shots from Thor: The Dark World:

“That’s right, only 35 days of additional shooting. We are the best in the business … 35 days of reshoots. “

While acknowledging that they are far from the success of The Avengers and of Iron Man 3 at the box office, according to Feige, the process of making the second chapter on God of Thunder allowed Marvel Studios executives to “remain humble“And not to be victims of their own success:

“And if you’re the best in the business, you wouldn’t need 35 days of reshoots. So saying ‘being the best in the business’ is part ofself-mockery that allows us to remain humble as we continue to work on our films. “

We remember that Thor: The Dark World (2013), written by Christopher Yost, Christopher Markus And Stephen McFeely and directed by Alan Taylor (game of Thrones), sees in the cast Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Anthony Hopkins (Odin), Stellan Skarsgard (Erik Selvig), Idris Elba (Heimdall), Christopher Eccleston (Malekith), Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Kurse), Kat Dennings (Darcy Lewis), Ray Stevenson (Volstagg), Zachary Levi (Fandral), Tadanobu Asano (Hogun), Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif) e Kidney Russian (Frigga).

“Two worlds collide when an ancient and powerful enemy threatens to plunge the universe into eternal darkness. Reunited with Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) and forced to ally with his evil brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Thor (Chris Hemsworth) will face a dangerous personal battle to save Earth and the kingdom of Asgard from destruction.“

