Kevin Gausman accomplishes something no pitcher has been able to do since Cy Young in 1906

Toronto. Santiago Espinal drove in the go-ahead run with a seventh-inning single, Bo Bichette added a two-run homer and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Houston Astros 3-2 on Sunday.

Right-hander Kevin Gausman (2-1) struck out a season-high 10 in seven innings to win his second straight decision as Toronto took two of three against Houston. The Blue Jays have won nine of their last 12 games.

Gausman allowed two runs and six hits. He hasn’t walked a batter in 31 2/3 innings this season.

As tweeted by MLB Stats, Gausman is the first pitcher since Cy Young in 1906 to not walk a batter or allow a home run in five straight starts to start a season (minimum 20 innings pitched).

Tim Mayza pitched in the eighth and Jordan Romano evaded Kyle Tucker’s one-out double in the ninth for his 11th save in 12 chances.

Toronto, which won 2-1 on Saturday, is 9-2 in games decided by one run. The Blue Jays lead the major leagues in one-run wins.

For the Blue Jays, the Dominicans Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 3-0, Santiago Espinal 3-1 with an RBI, and Raimel Tapia 1-0. Cuban Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 3-1.

For the Astros, Cubans Yordan Álvarez 4-0, Aledmys Díaz 4-2 with an RBI, and Yuli Gurriel 4-0. Puerto Rican Martin Maldonado 3-0. The Dominican Jeremy Peña 4-0.

