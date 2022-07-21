Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson Perform TikTok Tortilla Challenge in Viral Video: ‘Trying to Keep Up’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kevin Hart and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson are trying to keep up with the younger generation.

Hart, 43, and Johnson, 50, attempted the TikTok tortilla challenge while promoting their upcoming film “DC League of Super-Pets.”

“You can tell @KevinHart4Real is waiting for the day he can finally slap me without consequences,” The Rock captioned the video.

“It was fun,” he added.

To participate in the tortilla challenge, two people fill their mouths with water and play Paper Rock Scissors to see who can slap the other person in the face with a tortilla. The first person to spit their water loses the challenge.

“It will be the funniest thing,” Hart said at the start of the video, which has 55 million views and 11.5 million likes on TikTok so far.

Hart twice wins Paper Rock Scissors and slaps Johnson in the face. At the second slap, the comedian bursts out laughing – thus losing the game.

“Well, we’re the ones trying to keep up with the younger generation,” Hart joked after the challenge was over.

“Never again,” The Rock replied.

The Rock appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” with guest host Kerry Washington on Wednesday night where he spoke about his friendship with Hart.

“I love Kevin,” Johnson said. “From our very first movie, we had such great chemistry and a bond. There’s a lot of trust, you know, between Kevin and me.”

“I love this guy,” he added.

The premiere of “DC League of Super-Pets” will take place on July 29.