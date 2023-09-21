Kevin Hart is bringing his Buick Grand National, other custom cars to the LA Auto Show

Kevin Hart will be showcasing nearly a dozen of his custom-built cars at this year’s Los Angeles Auto Show. This is the first time Hart will display all 11 vehicles in one place for public viewing.

It took Hart more than a decade to build his “collection”. Each was built to his specifications, many of which were tailored to suit a certain theme. Many of his cars have horror movie themes, which is his favorite genre.

9 photos

“Bane” and “Dark Knight” were the themes for his 1987 Buick Grand National and 1970 Dodge Challenger. He has a 1970 Dodge Charger hellraiser Based on the theme, while his 1969 Plymouth Roadrunner follows Michael Myers in John Carpenter’s 1978 classic Halloween,

Under the hood of the Roadrunner is a 940-horsepower Whipple supercharged Hemi V8 engine mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. Features Michael Myers-Themed Muscle Car Halloween Touches inside and out, like the orange paint on the hub cap. The custom interior features a knife handle for the gear shifter, an orange “blood splatter” effect on the Italian leather upholstery and a mask-wearing Road Runner emblem.

The Challenger is the latest addition to Hart’s growing collection. It will be revealed at this year’s 2023 SEMA show before the Los Angeles Auto Show. The full list of cars on display includes:

1959 Chevrolet Corvette (Mint Condition)

1966 Chevrolet Chevelle (Darkness)

1966 Pontiac GTO Convertible

1969 Chevrolet Camaro (bad news)

1969 Pontiac GTO (Chocolate Droppa)

1969 Plymouth Roadrunner (Michael Myers)

1970 Dodge Challenger (Bane)

1970 Dodge Charger (Hellraiser)

1987 Buick Grand National (Dark Knight)

2022 Ferrari SF90 Spider

2023 ferrari 812 competition

The SF90 Spider and 812 Competizione are strange, but they fit perfectly into this collection. Hart specified each, adding custom touches such as stripes and carbon-fiber wheels on the 812.

Expect additional announcements regarding Kevin Hart leading the show this November. It will be open to the public from November 17-26. Tickets are on sale now, and the event’s “any day” option costs $27 for ages 13 and older. Senior tickets are $15 for people 65 and older. Tickets start at $10 for children ages 6-12. Children under six go free with a paying adult. A giveaway is available Monday-Thursday for $24, $13, and $8 respectively.