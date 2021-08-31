Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg and Regina Hall in the Netflix comedy Me Time

Regina Hall joins Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg in the cast of Me Time of Netflix

A stellar cast for the upcoming Netflix comedy! Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg and Regina Hall will star in Me Time, film written and directed by John Hamburg, also as a producer with his film production company, Particular Pictures, together with Kevin Hart and Bryan Smiley. The announcement was made by Hart on his social channels.

Guess who I’m working with again… it’s been a long time since we’ve been on screen together… my comedy partner and I are back! God, I love working with Regina King… she’s a little blurry in this photo, but it was done on purpose because she looks a bit scruffy today! You are the welcome queen, I have won you back. Me Time will be on Netflix soon.

The film follows the story of a “stay-at-home dad” (Hart) who finds himself with some time to himself. [da qui il titolo del film ndr] for the first time in years, while his wife and children are away. He reconnects with his former best friend (Wahlberg) for a wild weekend that will turn his life upside down. Lauren Hennessey will executive produce the film alongside Mark Moran, Patricia Braga and Joe Gatta.

Regina Hall is one of the protagonists of the original Amazon Prime Video series chat with Nicole Kidman Nine Perfect Strangers and is also on Showtime with Black Monday. She will also be the protagonist and executive producer of the drama master’s degree and comedy Honk For Jesus, Save Your Soul. Kevin Hart instead it recently arrived on Netflix with the film A Father, a delicate comedy for the whole family in which he plays a widowed father. Mark Wahlberg will soon be seen alongside Tom Holland in Sony’s adaptation of Uncharted.

