Kevin Moscoso, ‘Chucho’ López, Marco Domínguez and other absentees in the Guatemalan National Team

Luis Fernando Tena defined the list of 21 players summoned for the friendly matches against El Salvador and Mexico

GUATEMALA CITY — The Guatemalan National Team will resume its activity starting next April 20 when it begins concentration at the High Performance Center to face the friendly matches against El Salvador (April 24) and Mexico (April 27). on US territory.

For this reason, the Mexican coach Luis Fernando Tena defined the list of 21 players who will be at his disposal for both commitments outside the FIFA Date. The only three confirmed legionnaires are: Gerardo Gordillo (Gualaceo), Nicholas Hagen (HamKam) and José Carlos Pinto (Tacuary).

Regarding the official list that was delivered last March for the duels that took place against Cuba and Haiti within the framework of the FIFA Date, now there are the absences of Antonio de Jesus Lopez (Necaxa), Marco Dominguez (Al Yarmouk) and Marvin Ceballos (Black Lions). In addition to the national Jose Guillermo Ochoa from Deportivo Malacateco who cannot travel to the United States due to visa issues.

ESPN Digital presents below a count of absent players in the recent call presented by Luis Fernando Tena.

‘Chucho’ Lopez / Kevin Moscoso / Marco Dominguez ESPN

Marco Dominguez : The 26-year-old footballer belongs to the Al-Yarmouk team in Kuwait, where he has played in recent matches. He was a key player in the Bicolor midfield during the matches against Cuba and Haiti. Now, since it was not a FIFA Date, the club’s authorization was not obtained to have his participation.

Jesus ‘Chucho’ Lopez: The member of the Necaxa Club of Mexico was also taken into account in the previous matches against Cuba and Haiti with Luis Fernando Tena, however, the Mexican team did not allow his trip to the United States for these April commitments.

Marvin Ceballos : The Leones Negros midfielder only played 16 minutes against Haiti, so he was ruled out by the National Team’s coaching staff for this double confrontation in April.

Kevin Moscoso : The Communications goalkeeper who had outstanding performances in the Concacaf League and the Concacaf Champions League, has not been taken into account for the second time with Luis Fernando Tena. The 28-year-old Moscoso was recognized by Concacaf as the best goalkeeper for the ideal team of 2021.

Joseph Contreras : The Communications midfielder is the leader and key piece of the white team in the 2022 Clausura Tournament, as well as in international competitions, he also did not receive the call from the Mexican strategist despite the fans’ questions.

Jose Ochoa : The Deportivo Malacateco player debuted with the National Team against Cuba at the Pensativo Stadium. Now, due to visa issues, he was ruled out of the trip to the United States.

Dewinder Bradley: The national striker is the only Guatemalan scorer who remains in contention for the Clausura 2022 Tournament with 7 goals. He belongs to the New Conception team.