Kevin O’Leary AKA Mr. Wonderful Reveals His Top Cryptocurrency Picks

How Does Green Technology Incentivize Bitcoin (BTC) Mining? What are the biggest obstacles to cryptocurrency adoption among institutions? What’s next for stablecoin regulations?

Cointelegraph Business Editor Sam Bourgi sat down with Kevin O’Leary at this year’s Bitcoin conference in Miami to discuss the latest developments in the crypto space. O’Leary, known as “Mr. Wonderful” for his starring role on Shark Tank, provided a forceful analysis of the role of cryptocurrencies in reshaping the investment landscape.

After admitting in December 2021 that crypto could reach 20% of his portfolio, O’Leary revealed to Cointelegraph some of his top picks for 2022 and beyond. Suffice it to say that Mr. Wonderful has a well-diversified portfolio of top crypto-related plays – he also made it very clear that no “shitcoins” made the list.

