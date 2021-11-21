Kevin O’Leary really likes Solana and Polygon

Kevin O’Leary explained to a group of listeners during a discussion on Reddit why he’s bullish on blockchain like Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) e Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC).

What happened

During a discussion organized by members of the r / CryptoCurrency community on Reddit, O’Leary explained why he is betting on Solana and Polygon.

O’Leary said he has not yet disclosed his cryptocurrency holdings, but intends to do so as soon as he adds “a couple of extra positions” to his investment portfolio.

“I don’t know who will win,” O’Leary said of competing blockchain platforms operating in the decentralized financial services industry.

“I’m not making assumptions. Some people think the game is over and Ethereum won; I do not agree. I think there are many other alternatives for financial services, ”O’Leary said, naming both Solana and Polygon.

“I have a lot of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)… I’m not against it, ”O’Leary said. “I just see there are so many other use cases.”

The well-known businessman went on to point out that the average speed of transactions on Ethereum pales compared to the million transactions per second in the forex market.

“You can’t have this on Ethereum right now. I’m just saying: play your game. I like Solana, I really like her; I like Polygon, I like it very much. I mean, I like what those guys have; I love their teams; I meet the teams, ”O’Leary said.

Kevin O’Leary. Benzinga archive photo by Dustin Blitchok