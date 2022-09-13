Kevin Smith: Ben Affleck’s vows to Jennifer Lopez were 12 pages long

ads

A man of many words.

Ben Affleck expressed his love for Jennifer Lopez in a 12-page speech at their August wedding, Kevin Smith has revealed.

“He’s one of my favorite writers on the planet,” the “Clerks” producer noted during an appearance on Tuesday’s episode of “The View.” “He wrote his vows – they [both] wrote their vows, but he wrote a great speech that he read to her at the wedding, which was breathtaking.

Smith, 52, detailed that one of his favorite things about the ‘Batman’ actor is that “he’s his own biggest fan, so he wrote like a 12-page speech.”

“I was happy for them. They deserve it,” he said, further revealing that he was “bawling” throughout the ceremony.

“Even a cold-hearted robot would walk away from this ceremony like, ‘Oh my god, true love can happen!’ said Smith. “It was a real fairy tale ending. And [Jennifer Lopez] has impeccable taste, the whole place looked amazing. [Lopez] looked fantastic. They all looked fantastic.

Kevin Smith has revealed personal details about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding.

Smith and Affleck managed to develop a strong friendship after working together in various films over the years, including the popular comedy films “Clerks II”, “Dogma” and “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back”.

Bennifer 2.0 – who rekindled their Hollywood romance 20 years after their initial relationship – tied the knot at Affleck’s $8million Georgian mansion on August 20, a month after eloping in Las Vegas.

The couple tied the knot in August after getting married in July.

In a Sept. 1 edition of Lopez’s newsletter, “On The JLo,” she shared that she walked down the aisle to Marc Cohn’s “True Companion,” which she and Affleck, 50, had originally chosen as “the perfect wedding song” when they first got engaged more than 20 years ago.

The singer also revealed that their respective children from their previous marriages walked down the aisle for “The Things We’ve Handed Down.”

“The twenty years between those childhood dreams and the adult world of love and family that we embraced that day brought more to this marriage than we could ever have imagined,” Lopez said. about this touching moment.

“We weren’t just getting married; we were marrying these children into a new family. They are the only people we asked to defend us at our wedding party. To our great honor and joy, everyone did.

However, the whole weekend did not go smoothly. Lopez shared that “all of us” caught a stomach bug in the days leading up to the celebration.

Still, she reflected, “The truth is, I never had the slightest doubt. All week I felt the calm and easy certainty that we were in the hands of God…”

The couple originally got engaged in 2002 after breaking up with media attention.

Affleck and JLo first met in 2002 as co-stars on the set of the 2003 thriller-slash-romcom film “Gigli.”

As the then-engaged couple planned to tie the knot in 2003, they postponed their wedding due to “excessive media attention”. But, alas, the two publicly announced their split in January 2004.

Soon after, Lopez married Marc Anthony in 2004, while Affleck said “yes” to Jennifer Garner in 2005.

Lopez and her husband welcomed twins Emme and Maximilian in 2008. Meanwhile, Garner and Affleck had three children of their own, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

Lopez and Affleck’s marriages ultimately ended in divorce in 2014 and 2015, respectively.

Lopez and Affleck reunited again in 2021. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

After her split from Alex Rodriguez in 2021, sources told Page Six that Bennifer could make a comeback, with Affleck seen coming and going from Lopez’s home on several occasions.

By April 2022, the two had gotten engaged again.

