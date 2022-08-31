Kevin Smith is preparing ‘Tusk 2’

kevin smith continue expanding your Northern Trilogy coming soon As confirmed Justin Longprotagonist of tuskSmith is developing a sequel of his particular universe, View Askewniverse in which film we are told the story of Wallace Britton, responsible for a podcast that ends up reaching the border with Canada. all meet howar howea misnthrope recalcitrant who hides a dark secret related to a walrus. Without revealing much more, it is one of Smith’s most particular tapes, and as commented in ScreenRantwill soon have a sequel.

Smith is developing Tusk 2 and has already started contacting the cast

Along with Long, the cast of tusk include the deceased Michael Parks, Johnny Depp, Haley Joel Osment, Genesis Rodriguez, Harley Quinn Smith and Lily-Rose Deppa large collection of names, and although its passage through theaters in 2014 generated doubts in the commercial sphere, the truth is that it has been one of the films to claim within Smith’s filmography and has been gaining weight over the years. With a strange concept, a very particular atmosphere and with his return to the horror genre with KillRoy, it seems that the second part of tusk It comes at the best time. Long, while she chatted with SlashFilmhas confirmed that the filmmaker is interested in continuing and is developing an idea based on the universe of the film. Of course, the leading actor does not finish seeing it clearly.







“Okay, You’ll be glad to hear that Kevin Smith just announced it… Well, I mean, yeah, they’re talking about it. are with Tusk 2I think. He texted us all the other day, Haley, Genesis… And he told us he wanted to do it. I thought it was a joke. And then I realized that he was serious, “he confirms. Apparently Smith has had an idea since 2017, just after the death of Michael Parks, trying to find a way to continue the legacy of the actor and the universe of the film regarding his controversial ending.

“ Smith has been mulling over an idea for ‘Tusk 2’ for years and has already called the original cast

Smith, who has criticized the cancellation batgirl and he has not hesitated to defend superhero and fantasy films in recent months, he has yet to release Clerks 3.