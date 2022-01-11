Kevin Smith wanted Ben Affleck for his Superman movie

Director Kevin Smith revealed that he wanted to Ben Affleck for the role of Superman in his film, never produced, Superman Lives. In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Smith explained that he clashed with producer Jon Peters over the casting of the film, which drew inspiration from the plot of “The Death of Superman”. These are the words of the director: “I was writing it for Affleck, Ben was taking off, he was hired for Armageddon. He was a fucking giant, he had the body of a superhero, he looked like an action figure thanks to his height, and he also had nice muscles. He and Michael Rooker have always been in my mind and heart [come Lex Luthor]”.

However Jon Peters he wanted to focus on Sean Penn – who had received an Oscar nomination for Best Actor in 1996 for Dead Man Walking. According to Smith, Peters wanted to “reinvent” Superman and make him “Gritty, graphic and adult. Basically he wanted it like the one Zack Snyder ultimately imagined “.

Kevin Smith unveils the story of Superman Lives

During a recent episode of his Fatman Beyond podcast, Kevin Smith revealed the plot of Superman Lives. These are the words of the director: “Alienated from the world he protects, convinced that his relationship with Lois Lane is doomed to fail, Superman is suddenly defeated and dying by the evil Brainiac, an intergalactic genius intent on seizing the best DNA in the universe.”

Kevin Smith he then explained that: “Superman is secretly treated by his mentor Cadmus, only to discover that he has lost his superpowers. As Lois despairs and mourns the loss of her love, with Brainiac frantically searching for Superman’s body, the Man of Steel makes her comeback wearing a hi-tech costume so she can fight as she tries to regain her superpowers. During the fight with Brainiac’s henchmen, Parasite and Banshee, Superman regains his powers and rediscovers his love for Lois Lane. In a final showdown, Superman destroys Brainiac and saves the world he has learned to call home. “