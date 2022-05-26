Kevin Spacey charged with four counts of sexual assault in Britain

They ask for the identification of the man who accuses Kevin Spacey 2:01

London (CNN) –– American actor Kevin Spacey was charged Thursday with four counts of sexual assault against three men by the British Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

“He is also charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without their consent,” Rosemary Ainslie, director of the CPS Special Crimes Division, said in a statement.

The charges relate to two alleged incidents in London in 2005, another two in 2008 and one in Gloucestershire, west of England, in 2013.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Spacey are ongoing and that he is entitled to a fair trial,” the statement read.

The alleged victim of the 2005 incidents is now 40 years old, while the two men allegedly involved in the 2008 and 2013 incidents are now 30 years old, the London Metropolitan Police said.

The decision to charge Spacey “follows a review of evidence collected by the Metropolitan Police Service in its investigation,” the statement said.

Spacey won two Oscars for his roles in “The Usual Suspects” and “American Beauty,” and was artistic director of London’s Old Vic theater from 2003 to 2015.

He also starred in the famous Netflix political series “House of Cards” and returned to acting last year.