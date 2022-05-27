Entertainment

Kevin Spacey: the actor faces 4 accusations of sexual assault in the United Kingdom

Actor Kevin Spacey will be charged with sexual assault against three men, the British Crown Prosecution Service reported Thursday.

The complaint involves five charges against the 62-year-old American, according to a review of evidence by the Metropolitan Police for events allegedly occurring between 2005 and 2013.

Three complaints indicate sexual abuse that would have taken place in London and Gloucestershire, in the southwest of England.

The winner of the Oscar for best actor for the drama American Beauty (“American Beauty”, in Latin America) is also accused of a serious sexual offense that he would have committed in London.

