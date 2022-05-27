Kevin Spacey: the actor faces 4 accusations of sexual assault in the United Kingdom

Drafting

BBC News World

May 26, 2022 Updated May 27, 2022

image source, Getty Images Caption, Kevin Spacey.

Actor Kevin Spacey will be charged with sexual assault against three men, the British Crown Prosecution Service reported Thursday.

The complaint involves five charges against the 62-year-old American, according to a review of evidence by the Metropolitan Police for events allegedly occurring between 2005 and 2013.

Three complaints indicate sexual abuse that would have taken place in London and Gloucestershire, in the southwest of England.

The winner of the Oscar for best actor for the drama American Beauty (“American Beauty”, in Latin America) is also accused of a serious sexual offense that he would have committed in London.

The first two charges relate to the alleged sexual assault of a man, now in his 40s, in the British capital in March 2005.

A second alleged victim, a man now in his 30s, was reportedly assaulted in London in August 2008.

A third complaint alleges that the actor sexually assaulted another alleged victim in Gloucestershire in April 2013.

The felony sexual offense charge, causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without their consent, also relates to the second alleged victim.

Although the Crown Prosecution Service authorized the charges against Spacey, it is understood that he has not been formally charged as he is not in the country.

Spacey’s downfall

At the end of 2017, a series of sexual harassment accusations arose against Spacey, until then one of the most respected actors in the world of cinema, theater and television.

the news site buzzfeed He echoed the words of actor Anthony Rapp, who assured that Spacey sexually abused him in 1986, when Rapp was 14 years old and the protagonist of the series was 26 years old. House of Cards.

image source, Reuters Caption, Spacey has faced similar charges in US courts.

Since that revelation, the events accelerated: first came Spacey’s apology to Rapp in a statement in which he also announced that he is homosexual.

Later he received strong criticism for having united both things.

Later they appeared other cases of men who say they have been sexually harassed by him.

And then he announced his temporary withdrawal from the stage. Netflix, for its part, decided to suspend the filming of the sixth season of House of Cards and fired Kevin Spacey, who played the main character Frank Underwood until the fifth season.