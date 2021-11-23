Key and months of subscription to films, TV series and Sky sports for 14.99 euros. Now’s offer is irresistible

NOW, Sky’s streaming-only service, has announced a really interesting offer: movies, TV series or sports for several months for free, along with a key, for only 15 euros.

There are three offers available: the first and the second provide for the three-month use of the Cinema or Entertainment packages at € 14.99 while the third provides for two months of viewing the Sport pass, again at 14.99. Once you have subscribed to the online offer, you can immediately access the service from your smartphone, tablet or smart TV waiting to receive the Smart Stick at home that will be sent with free shipping.

The offer is very interesting especially in this period because it allows the vision of the new series of Gomorrah, of the final episodes of X Factor or of first-run films such as Dune and Fast and Furious 9. For sport there are the last and decisive races of Formula 1 and the last equally decisive days of the football Champions League, obviously with reference to the groups.

It should be remembered that similar offers are regularly available in the Unieuro and Media World chains, where however home delivery is not free and often the keys are not even available due to the “crafty” who buy them up to win the discount code to extend the ‘subscription. There are people who buy three or four sticks and then throw them in the bin, they are only interested in the months at a discounted price.

The Now Smart Stick, we remind you, also allows you to access other streaming services such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney +, You Tube and Spotify. Unofficially, it should be noted that by joining these offers you often have other facilities to subscribe to the other packages not included in the offer, and interesting conditions also for the following months.